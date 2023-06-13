Modular solution designed for the financial sector leverages artificial intelligence to automate investment compliance controls

Dassault Systèmes reinforces its ambition to make OUTSCALE the trusted partner for financial institutions

Partnership with BNP Paribas' Securities Services business line aims to deepen its use of Innova to control fund compliance as part of the digitalization of its custodian bank platform

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that it has reinforced the Business Experience for Finance offering of OUTSCALE, its leading cloud brand and sovereign and sustainable operator of Experience as a Service, by acquiring and integrating the Innova regtech solution. With this, Dassault Systèmes reinforces its ambition to make OUTSCALE the trusted partner for financial institutions.

Innova, a modular solution designed for the financial sector, leverages artificial intelligence to automate investment compliance controls. It offers precise semantic analysis and automatic detection of investment rules, adding a new dimension to Dassault Systèmes' Business Experience for Finance offering, which promotes optimized management of compliance controls and stimulates collaboration and collective intelligence within organizations.

As part of this integration, Dassault Systèmes has entered into a partnership with BNP Paribas' Securities Services business, a leading global custodian with €11.9 trillion in assets under custody. This partnership aims to deepen the bank's use of Innova to control fund compliance as part of the digitalization of its depositary banking platform.

"We have always believed in Innova. As part of our collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, we can continue contributing to the development of this innovative solution with a top industrial player," said Arnaud Claudon, Head of Asset Owners and Managers Client Lines, Securities Services, BNP Paribas.

"Integrating the regtech Innova solution into Dassault Systèmes' OUTSCALE Business Experience provides added value that positions us as a strategic partner for the financial sector," said Philippe Miltin, CEO, OUTSCALE, Dassault Systèmes. "Our partnership with BNP Paribas Securities Services, a reference in the financial sector, demonstrates our commitment to providing experiences that meet the specific needs of each sensitive sector. By enriching operational processes with artificial intelligence, the Business Experience for Finance offering of our OUTSCALE brand will promote collaboration and collective intelligence within financial organizations."

