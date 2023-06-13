Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Adoption of Corporate Wellness Across the US to Boom, the Market to be Worth $25 Billion by 2028, More than 2X Growth in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US corporate wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during 2022-2028.
To know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3843
The US business landscape is at an intersection where companies are doing well. Still, employees go through epidemic levels of stress and depression due to more responsibilities, a dwindling workforce, a toxic office environment, and others. Unhealthy lifestyles that constitute inactivity, smoking, and bad nutrition spiral healthcare costs out of control. The long-term impact of these issues on the quality of life and performance of employees is significant. This and the colossal healthcare costs in the US warrant the need for corporate wellness programs to sustain a thriving standard of high-quality life. The US's leading drivers for health and wellness programs are the need for healthy eating, exercise, a high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Corporate profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth also fuel the adoption of wellness programs. This puts employees in a better place in terms of being able to allocate budgets for corporate wellness programs. Therefore, the US corporate wellness market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.
U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 25 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 12.12 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
12.83 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
MARKET Segmentation
Program, Revenue Model, Delivery Model, Incentive Programs, Type, Industry, End-user, and Region
Regional Analysis
U.S. (South, West, Midwest, and Northeast)
Market Dynamics
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3843
Almost 50% of employers in the US offer financial wellness programs in sync with their retirement plans. Larger employers already offer programs in this space, while smaller ones work on implementing them. Companies also focus on certain benefits over others, such as debt counseling services and emergency savings accounts during the pandemic. Tuition reimbursement and discount programs are not so popular. Caregiving loans, short-term loans, emergency funds, debt management services, and payroll advances are increasingly used by employees. There is also increased emphasis on short-term financial wellness, particularly concerning healthcare. Employers increasingly look to address retirement preparedness and healthcare costs with financial wellness programs.
Key Insights
- Employers in the US are more concerned about protecting their employees from financial, physical, and mental challenges to help them to get through the immediate impact of COVID-19. This, in turn, brought a significant wave to the demand for corporate wellness in the US.
- In 2022 the US corporate wellness market was valued at $12.12 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period.
- Based on the program, HRA dominated the market in revenue with a market share of 16.29% in 2022.
- In 2022, the large private sector businesses held most of the market share by end-user segment at 43.97%. In contrast, medium private sector businesses are expected to grow at the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period.
- The corporate wellness market is divided into onsite and offsite segments based on delivery mode. In 2022, the onsite segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 77.49% during the forecast period.
- Wellness programs can change corporate culture, and employers thus take measures to improve their employees' work-life balance and lifestyle by shaping new behavioral norms. More companies introduce corporate wellness programs, which will, in turn, put pressure on their competitors to follow suit as healthcare benefits are among the most valued benefits among employees in the US.
Analysis of Opportunities & Challenges
The way social media evolved over the last couple of years and subsequently deepened its roots in various sectors is commendable. Social media is now synonymous with wide reach and awareness of various issues. It became a widely used platform for a wide and varied population due to its popularity and ease of use. It is one of the fastest ways to reach the masses and spread the word.
Several social media platforms fit various purposes and people. If Snapchat is widely popular amongst youngsters, LinkedIn can connect to professionals. Nevertheless, certain topics are relevant to the entire population irrespective of profession, background, interests, or culture, such as wellness, be it mental, physical, or both. Given the popularity amassed and the amount of time an average individual spends in a day scrolling through social media, it is the best and the fastest way to spread awareness regarding mental and physical wellness. Using relevant hashtags can turn a discussion into a trending topic, thus gaining popularity and the necessary attention from corporate wellness vendors.
Employees in the US changed the way they think about wellness. A new perspective is evolving wherein making healthy choices is not restricted outside work hours as new generations enter the workforce and technology advances. Incorporating workplaces' gyms, games, and nap rooms reflects the changing attitude. The office changed from a traditional utilitarian space to an environment where employees thrive and bring out their best. Once constricted to the home environment, wellness is increasingly a part of the workspace that promotes long-term health solutions as people spend a good portion of their day at work. Employees grow more aware of what work does to them regarding burnout and are looking within the workspace to control stress levels.
- About 75% of employees take time to work their muscles by walking, stretching, and working out or jogging during the workday.
- About 53% of employees spent little time ensuring their mental health was on track during the workday.
Many employees look for inspiration at work to stay fit, make new healthy habits, and alter old unhealthy ones. The office provides structural support that is more difficult to attain at home, so wellness programs have good scope for growth.
Vendor Insights
Over the past couple of years, however, the market witnessed the entry of many external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities, in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market. M&As are common within the industry as players look to expand and become more comprehensive in their offerings. A trend witnessed among vendors in a landscape where consolidation occurs is the focus on merging two platforms. Resources are spent on merging rather than innovation as large players join hands.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-corporate-wellness-market-analysis-2024
Post-Purchase Benefit?????????
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Key Questioned Answered in the Report:??
- How big is the U.S. corporate wellness market?
- What is the growth rate of the U.S. corporate wellness market?
- What are the growing trends in the U.S. corporate wellness market?
- Which region holds the most significant U.S. corporate wellness market share?
- Who are the key players in the U.S. corporate wellness market?
Key Company Profiles
- Compsych
- Labcorp
- Virgin Pulse
- Quest Diagnostics
- Active Wellness
- Aduro
- Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
- American Specialty Health
- Aquila
- AYCO
- Bank of America Merill Lynch
- BaySport
- Beacon Health Options
- Best Money Moves
- Brightdime
- Brightside
- BSDI
- Castlight Health
- Ceridian
- Corporate Fitness Works
- DHS Group
- Edukate
- Elite Wellness
- Enrich
- Even
- EXOS
- Financial Fitness Group
- Financial Knowledge
- FlexWage
- GoPlan 101
- HealthCheck360
- HealthFitness
- HealthTrax
- Holberg Financial
- Health Advocate
- Integrated Wellness Partners
- Karelia Health
- Kersh Health
- Kinema Fitness
- LearnLux
- LifeCents
- LifeDojo
- LifeStart
- Limeade
- LIVunLtd
- Marino Wellness
- Marathon Health
- Mercer
- Midtown Athletic Club
- Money Starts Here
- My Secure Advantage
- NIFS
- OptumHealth
- Orriant
- Payactiv
- Power Wellness
- Premise Health
- Privia Health
- Professional Fitness Management
- Prudential Financial
- Purchasing Power
- Ramsey Solutions
- Reach Fitness
- Sonic Boom Wellness
- Sprout
- StayWell
- Transamerica
- Vantage Circle
- Vitality Group
- Wellable
- Wellness Coaches USA
- Wellsource
- WellSteps
- Wisdom Works Group
- Woliba
- Workstride
- WTS International
- Origin
- BrightPlan
- Savology
- Sqwire
- FinFit
- Pro Financial Health
- FutureFuel.io
- Salary Finance
- SoFi
- Sum180
- The Financial Gym
- PDHI
- Novant Health
Market Segmentation
Program
- HRA
- Nutrition & Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Fitness Services
- Alcohol & Drug Rehab
- Stress Management
- Health Education Services
- Financial Wellness
- Others
Revenue Model
- Recurring Revenue Model
- Seasonal Revenue Model
Delivery Model
- Onsite
- Offsite
Incentive Programs
- Participatory Programs
- Health-Contingent Programs
Type
- Services
- Technology
Industry
- Media and Technology
- Healthcare
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
End-user
- Large Private Sector Businesses
- Medium Private Sector Businesses
- Public Sector Companies
- Small Private Sector Businesses
- Non-Profit Organizations
Region
- The US
- South
- West
- Midwest
- Northeast
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. employee assistance program services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% from 2022 to 2027.
Mental Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global mental wellness market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2022-2027.
U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. financial wellness benefits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71%.
U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. workplace stress management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during 2022-2027.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROGRAM
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REVENUE MODEL
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY MODEL
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INCENTIVE PROGRAM
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
4.3.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET DEFINITION
7.2 REPORT OVERVIEW
7.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
7.3 VENDOR & EMPLOYER RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS & PRICING MODELS
7.4 WORKPLACE MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING
7.5 ANALYSIS OF OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES
7.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
7.7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
7.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.9 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 COST OF STRESS TO US CORPORATE CAUSED DUE TO FINANCIAL PROBLEMS & OTHER ISSUES
8.1.2 PLANNING GUIDELINES FOR WELLNESS PROGRAMS
8.1.3 SUCCESS FACTORS FOR WELLNESS PROGRAMS
8.1.4 MEGATRENDS IN CORPORATE WELLNESS, 2021
8.1.5 DECLINING TRENDS IN CORPORATE WELLNESS, 2021
8.1.6 GROWTH & DECLINE IN TREND ANALYSIS, 2021
8.2 WORKPLACE MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING
8.3 STATE OF US HEALTHCARE
8.3.1 WELLBEING IN THE US BY STATE
8.4 VENDOR & EMPLOYER RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS & PRICING MODELS
8.5 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
8.5.1 HIPAA
8.5.2 EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
8.5.3 OTHER REGULATORY CONSIDERATIONS FOR WELLNESS PROGRAM VENDORS
8.5.4 BUSINESS MODEL
8.5.5 PILLARS OF CORPORATE WELLNESS
8.6 LIFECYCLE STAGE OF THE US CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET
8.7 GROWTH PROSPECTS
8.8 SUPPLY CHAIN
8.9 AMERICAN WORKFORCE ANALYSIS
8.10 FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE DEMAND: HEALTHY EATING INDEX
8.11 EMPLOYEE BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS
8.11.1 MILLENNIALS
8.11.2 GENERATION X
8.11.3 BABY BOOMERS
8.12 ECONOMIC & DEMOGRAPHICAL ANALYSES
8.12.1 POPULATION
8.12.2 INCOME
8.12.3 GENERATION & AGE TRENDS
8.12.4 RACIAL/ETHNIC TRENDS
8.13 KEY DECISION INFLUENCERS
8.13.1 TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
8.13.2 FITNESS COMPANIES
8.13.3 BENEFITS CONSULTANTS
8.13.4 ARCHITECTURE FIRMS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ROLE OF WELLNESS CHAMPIONS
9.2 WELLNESS DRIVEN BY DATA ANALYTICS
9.3 USE OF TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES
9.4 REIGN OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
9.5 EXTENSION OF WELLNESS PROGRAMS TO FAMILIES
9.6 OFFERING MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS UNDER ONE ROOF
9.7 INCORPORATION OF SOCIAL CONNECTEDNESS
9.8 INCREASED PENETRATION OF TELEHEALTH
9.9 MENTAL & PHYSICAL HEALTH AWARENESS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 IMPROVEMENTS IN EMPLOYEE WELLBEING DUE TO COVID-19
10.2 INCREASED INDIVIDUALIZED SELFCARE
10.3 RISE OF INFORMATION ECONOMY
10.4 EVOLUTION OF VALUE PROPOSITION
10.5 INCREASED WORKING HOURS
10.6 BROAD SHIFT IN WELLNESS PERSPECTIVES
10.7 REDUCTION OF LOAD ON US HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS BY CORPORATE WELLNESS PROGRAMS
10.8 HIKE IN ATTRITION
10.9 HEALTH ISSUES DUE TO WORK STRESS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 REMOTE WORK & INCREASED SURVEILLANCE BY EMPLOYERS
11.2 CONSTANT STRUGGLE FOR EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT & PARTICIPATION
11.3 PERCEIVED EXPENSIVENESS OF WELLNESS PROGRAMS
11.4 WARINESS REGARDING MISUSE OF DATA
11.5 FALSE PROMISES OF WELLNESS PROGRAMS
11.6 INCREASED SENSE OF ANXIETY
11.7 SINGULAR APPROACH TO WELLNESS
11.8 LACK OF GENDER-SPECIFIC APPROACH
11.9 DEARTH OF CULTURAL SUPPORT
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 DYNAMICS FOR FAST-GROWING CORPORATE WELLNESS PROGRAM: FINANCIAL WELLNESS
12.1 PEST ANALYSIS
12.1.1 POLITICAL
12.1.2 ECONOMIC
12.1.3 SOCIAL
12.1.4 TECHNOLOGY
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 INDUSTRY
12.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 END-USER
12.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
12.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6 DELIVERY
12.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.7 TYPE
12.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.8 REVENUE MODEL
12.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.9 PROGRAM
12.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.10 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.10.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.10.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.10.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.10.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.10.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PROGRAM
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 HRA
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.4 NUTRITION & WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.5 SMOKING CESSATION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.6 FITNESS SERVICES
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.7 ALCOHOL & DRUG REHAB
13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.7.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.8 STRESS MANAGEMENT
13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.8.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.9 HEALTH EDUCATION SERVICES
13.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.9.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.10 FINANCIAL WELLNESS
13.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.10.3 MARKET BY REGION
13.11 OTHERS
13.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.11.3 MARKET BY REGION
14 REVENUE MODEL
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 RECURRING REVENUE MODEL
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
14.4 SEASONAL REVENUE MODEL
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
15 DELIVERY MODEL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 ONSITE
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
15.4 OFFSITE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
16 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 PARTICIPATORY PROGRAMS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
16.4 HEALTH-CONTINGENT PROGRAMS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
17 TYPE
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 SERVICE
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
17.4 TECHNOLOGY
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
18 INDUSTRY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3 MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.4 HEALTHCARE
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.5 FINANCIAL SERVICES
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.6 MANUFACTURING
18.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.7 RETAIL
18.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.8 OTHERS
18.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.3 MARKET BY REGION
19 END-USER
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3 LARGE PRIVATE SECTOR BUSINESSES
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
19.4 MEDIUM PRIVATE SECTOR BUSINESSES
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
19.5 PUBLIC SECTOR COMPANIES
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5.3 MARKET BY REGION
19.6 SMALL PRIVATE SECTOR BUSINESSES
19.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 MARKET BY REGION
19.7 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
19.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 MARKET BY REGION
20 REGION
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 REGIONAL OVERVIEW
21 SOUTH
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.1.1 TEXAS
21.1.2 FLORIDA
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 INDUSTRY
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 END-USER
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 DELIVERY MODEL
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 TYPE
21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.8 REVENUE MODEL
21.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.9 PROGRAM
21.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 WEST
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.1.1 CALIFORNIA
22.1.2 WASHINGTON
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 INDUSTRY
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 END-USER
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 DELIVERY MODEL
22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7 TYPE
22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.8 REVENUE MODEL
22.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.9 PROGRAM
22.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 MIDWEST
23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.1.1 ILLINOIS
23.1.2 MICHIGAN
23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.3 INDUSTRY
23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 END-USER
23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6 DELIVERY MODEL
23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7 TYPE
23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.8 REVENUE MODEL
23.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.9 PROGRAM
23.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 NORTHEAST
24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.1.1 NEW YORK
24.1.2 NEW JERSEY
24.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.3 INDUSTRY
24.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 END-USER
24.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.5 INCENTIVE PROGRAM
24.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.6 DELIVERY MODEL
24.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.7 TYPE
24.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.8 REVENUE MODEL
24.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.9 PROGRAM
24.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Check the detailed table of contents of the report @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-corporate-wellness-market-analysis-2024?details=tableOfContents
About Us:?????????????????????????????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????????????????????????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????????????????????????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?????????????????????????????
Contact Us???
Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????????????????
???????? - +1 302 469 0707????????????????????????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com??????????????????????????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????????????????????????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog??????????????????????????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??????????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099948/US_CorporateWellness_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/4084117/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adoption-of-corporate-wellness-across-the-us-to-boom-the-market-to-be-worth-25-billion-by-2028-more-than-2x-growth-in-the-next-6-years--arizton-301849402.html