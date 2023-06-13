Anovite Launches Revolutionary Gut-Brain Health Supplement GutBiome6

GB6-Advanced Digestion & Gut-Brain Formula

BLUFFDALE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Anovite, a leading provider of health and wellness products based on 6-hour colostrum, has launched a revolutionary new gut-brain health supplement called GutBiome6, GB6 for short. Designed to support gut immune function, gut flora balance, gut barrier and lining, healthy stress response, positive mood, and overall brain health, GB6 is a game-changer in the world of gut health.



Science has discovered a "second brain" hidden in the walls of the digestive system, known as the enteric nervous system (ENS). The ENS links digestion, mood, immune health, and even behavior, making it a crucial part of overall health and well-being. GB6 is designed to optimize the gut-brain connection, providing advanced digestion and gut-brain support for people experiencing gut issues that trigger emotional and physical health shifts.

GutBiome6 is powered by a proprietary blend of key ingredients, including:

Lab-Certified 6-Hour Colostrum: Bovine colostrum isolates provide a wide variety of nutrients, immunoglobulins, passive antibodies, and peptides that support healthy tissue in the gut lining.

Beta-Glucan: Beta-glucan is a plant-based fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the gut and helps balance the gut microbiome.

Gut Restorative Peptides: P.R.P. (Proline-Rich Polypeptides) supports peptide building blocks in the G.I. tract, calms gut discomfort, and reduces bloating.

Advanced Pre-, Pro- & Post-Biotic Blend: Anovite's proprietary formula is a rare multi-biotic blend that promotes microbiome diversity with beneficial bacteria to help maintain gut barrier integrity.

"We're excited to introduce GutBiome6 to the direct sales markets," said Katie Kleinsmith, President and co-formulator at Anovite. "We believe everyone deserves optimal gut-brain health, and GutBiome6 is a powerful tool for achieving it. We're confident that this product will change lives for the better. Hence, GB6's tagline 'Change your gut, change your life.'"

GutBiome6 is available for purchase now through Anovite's direct sales channels. For more information, please contact Julia Ledowsky at (877) 295-1269 or julial.colostrum6@gmail.com.

About Anovite: Anovite is a leading provider of health and wellness products based on lab-certified 6-hour colostrum, committed to providing the highest-quality products and services to support optimal health in the direct sales space. For more information, visit Anovite.com.

