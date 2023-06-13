G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis Unveils New Owner and Location

Steven Melchor Takes the Reins as G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis Ushers in an Exciting Era of Custom Home Building

CLOVIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis, a renowned custom home builder with a rich legacy in the San Joaquin Valley, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new location at 1177 N Willow Ave. Unit 101. This exciting milestone marks a new era of excellence for G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis under the ownership of Steven Melchor.

Celebration as a new G.J. Gardner hosts a Grand Opening

Join us on June 22, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, as we celebrate the grand opening. It will be a delightful experience filled with food, drinks, and the opportunity to explore the exceptional home designs and innovative technologies we offer.

With an unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, G.J. Gardner Homes has earned a trusted reputation since its establishment in 1983. With over 55,000 delighted homeowners to its name, G.J. Gardner Homes continues to redefine the concept of a dream home.

Steven Melchor brings a deep understanding of the local community and its unique aspirations. Steven's passion for fostering lifelong connections and creating extraordinary living spaces positions him as the visionary leader of G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis, driving innovation, vision, and unwavering dedication.

Central to the revitalized G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis experience is our exceptional design center, showcasing cutting-edge building design and technology. The design center welcomes prospective homeowners from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, with appointments available on Saturdays. Here, you can explore a diverse range of possibilities, drawing inspiration from our existing designs or working with our expert home consultants to create a custom home that truly reflects your personality and lifestyle.

"At G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis, every home is built as a custom home," said Steven Melchor, Owner of G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis. "We believe in empowering our customers to make choices that shape their dream homes into reality. With us, you'll experience a homebuilding journey that is rewarding, fulfilling, and tailored to your unique vision."

G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis remains dedicated to providing affordable custom homes that surpass expectations and stand the test of time. We are the go-to destination for discerning individuals seeking unparalleled craftsmanship, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service.

For more information about the grand opening event or to learn more about building your dream home with G.J. Gardner Homes Clovis, please visit our website at GJGardner.com or contact our dedicated team at clovisca@gjgardner.com.

About G.J. Gardner Homes: Established in 1983 in Australia, G.J. Gardner Homes is a premier custom home builder. With a strong reputation for delivering bespoke homes tailored to homeowners' unique preferences and desires, G.J. Gardner Homes has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. G.J. Gardner Homes remains steadfast in its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and creating cherished homes that stand the test of time.

