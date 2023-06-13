Envision Pharma Group's Omnichannel Strategy and Creative Agency Team Recognized as a One to Watch by Medical Marketing + Media for 2023

Recognition showcases the agency's distinction amidst its competition and the value it has added for clients

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group's (Envision) Omnichannel Strategy and Creative Agency team has been recognized in Medical Marketing + Media's (MM+M) Ones to Watch list for 2023, under the legacy team name Brassa Creative Agency.









This recognition is a culmination of the tremendous growth the agency has experienced and the value added for clients in the pharmaceutical industry. The Ones to Watch list is compiled by MM+M annually through the collection of data voluntarily provided by medical marketing companies across North America. For the 2023 list, MM+M collected information regarding 2022 financial results, as well as client and brand relationships from those businesses. Through the data compilation and predetermined criteria, MM+M selects and ranks the submissions.

Ones to Watch is a companion to MM+M's Top 100 Agency List, which is the annual ranking of the top healthcare marketing firms based on North American revenue, focused on the fastest-growing agencies in the space.

Meg Heim, CEO of Envision, shares, "Our commitment to partnering with our clients to deliver upon their goals and meet their unique business needs through our technology, innovation, and expertise is at the heart of what we do at Envision. The passion, desire, and vision to be the trusted partner for our customers in the life sciences industry, and most importantly, supporting patients in their journey to health and wellness is exemplified in all that we achieve."

Agency Lead Brad Davis oversees the award-winning Agency team at Envision that comprises General Manager Craig McGettigan, Brand Promotional Lead Jami Rogers, Medical Marketing Lead Andrew Tanner, and Account Strategist Maggie LaRoche.

Craig McGettigan adds, "At Envision we've engineered a unique blend of creativity, technology, and deep healthcare knowledge to help our clients overcome their specific challenges. What sets us apart is our unwavering dedication to helping patients - making us more than just an agency, and rather a trusted partner in the journey toward a healthier future. We transform complexity into clarity, delivering tailored strategies that enhance health outcomes and drive business performance."

For more information on Envision Pharma Group's 2023 Ones to Watch recognition, please contact Craig McGettigan at craig.mcgettigan@envisionpharma.com, or visit https://www.mmm-online.com/agency-100/ones-to-watch-brassa/.

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com

