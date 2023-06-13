Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Expands Premium Nutritional Supplements Line Mediterranation with the Launch of Terra Creta

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today the launch of Terra Creta, the latest addition to the Mediterranation line of products.

Mediterranation is the Company's premium nutritional supplements line that incorporates organic herbs and plant extracts such as crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic, and kritamos from Greece and the Mediterranean, comprising exclusive formulations of vitamins and minerals crafted with high-quality raw materials, manufactured under strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing practices (GMP) protocols.

Terra Creta draws inspiration from the Mediterranean way of life and the remarkable longevity of Cretans. This lifestyle embraces a plant-based cuisine rich in vegetables, fruits, cereals, nuts, and legumes, all enhanced with generous amounts of extra virgin olive oil. The underlying philosophy is centered on nourishing our bodies with essential nutrients and vitamins during each meal to promote longevity. Terra Creta presents a specially crafted food supplement designed to support the immune system and overall well-being. It harnesses the power of three indigenous Cretan herbs-Cistus creticus, Origanum dictamnus, and Sideritis syriaca-combined with carob honey.

Cistus creticus, a Mediterranean medicinal plant, is rich in polyphenolic compounds with notable antiviral and antioxidant properties. Dittany (Origanum Dictamnus L.), a local endemic on the island of Crete, has a powerful antioxidant activity and is generally effective against tonsillitis, the common cold, cough, and sore throats. It is traditionally consumed as a tea for maintaining good health. Mountain Tea (Sideritis syriaca L.), also known as malotira, is used traditionally in Crete for treating inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, coughs associated with colds, and it also has anxiolytic-like properties. Carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.) honey combines the health benefits of carob and honey. Carob has been studied extensively and has shown beneficial effects on adiposity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and obesity in both preclinical and clinical studies. Terra Creta will be available through a variety of channels, including pharmacies, international retail chains, and online stores, ensuring convenient accessibility for customers.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "Building on our strong momentum with Sky Premium Life, we are delighted to share the exciting news of our progress in the growth and development of our premium nutritional supplements line, Mediterranation. Our investments in infrastructure to expand our production capacity have been instrumental in facilitating the expansion of both of our own branded nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. These investments have allowed us to accommodate new phases of growth and meet increased volumes. In light of this, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Terra Creta, a product inspired by the enchanting island of Crete and the remarkable longevity of its inhabitants. We eagerly anticipate further growth for our brands by leveraging our expanding network and regional distribution hubs, which are well positioned to serve a growing number of international markets, including the central western European market with our recently announced, expected acquisition of Docpharm, an established pharmaceutical distributor based in Germany. As we embark on our journey to become a truly global healthcare group, our own brands, which boast high profit margins, are expected to play a pivotal role."

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

