Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
13 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 526.752p. The highest price paid per share was 528.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,941,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,103,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1354
526.400
16:11:45
119
526.400
16:11:45
1543
526.400
16:11:45
1536
526.000
16:06:17
988
526.200
16:04:00
472
526.200
16:04:00
25
526.200
16:00:26
1348
526.200
16:00:26
1489
526.400
15:59:14
1413
526.400
15:57:24
1645
526.400
15:52:03
1536
526.400
15:50:32
1372
526.600
15:47:25
1808
526.800
15:47:10
37
526.600
15:41:23
1533
526.600
15:41:23
1354
526.600
15:41:23
416
526.600
15:41:23
1544
526.600
15:41:23
1134
526.600
15:41:23
1530
526.200
15:25:51
988
526.400
15:25:51
431
526.400
15:25:51
267
526.400
15:25:51
1751
526.400
15:24:17
1346
525.600
15:16:27
800
526.000
15:11:58
829
526.000
15:11:58
1372
526.000
15:11:58
1459
526.200
15:09:09
905
526.400
15:07:10
1537
526.400
15:07:10
1537
526.600
15:05:01
1564
526.000
14:57:06
1406
525.800
14:54:25
991
525.400
14:50:30
634
525.400
14:50:30
600
525.800
14:48:08
6
525.800
14:48:08
1510
525.800
14:47:45
1536
526.800
14:43:30
1423
526.200
14:40:36
1323
526.600
14:37:21
134
526.600
14:37:21
1463
527.200
14:35:37
1601
527.400
14:35:26
180
527.000
14:31:28
629
527.000
14:31:28
629
527.000
14:31:28
1723
527.000
14:31:28
763
527.000
14:26:00
634
527.000
14:26:00
1572
527.600
14:22:01
1479
528.000
14:16:44
821
528.600
14:16:21
780
528.600
14:16:21
1527
528.400
14:08:28
1650
526.800
13:48:20
1488
526.400
13:33:02
1472
526.800
13:32:36
622
525.800
13:29:50
788
525.800
13:29:50
685
525.600
13:23:08
800
525.600
13:23:08
1402
525.400
13:17:47
142
525.200
13:16:56
114
525.200
13:16:56
460
525.200
13:16:56
27
524.600
12:49:24
12
524.600
12:49:24
820
524.600
12:49:24
650
524.600
12:49:24
1433
525.600
12:45:43
1611
525.600
12:34:03
1419
525.600
12:30:00
1538
525.600
12:03:00
424
525.000
11:50:34
1070
525.000
11:50:34
1027
525.400
11:43:21
639
525.400
11:43:21
1633
525.200
11:31:01
1658
525.200
11:10:40
1566
525.400
10:56:54
1514
525.600
10:45:19
243
526.400
10:39:30
1221
526.400
10:39:30
1441
527.200
10:20:33
1548
528.000
10:17:39
1601
528.000
10:02:10
1646
528.000
09:52:30
283
527.200
09:42:51
1195
527.200
09:42:14
1510
527.800
09:31:28
1336
528.400
09:15:24
1647
528.600
09:00:56
79
529.600
08:57:01
1256
529.600
08:57:01
1370
529.200
08:48:24
27
529.200
08:48:24
141
528.800
08:37:21
1367
528.800
08:37:21
755
529.200
08:25:27
832
529.200
08:25:27
529
529.800
08:16:12
1033
529.800
08:16:12
1643
529.600
08:08:54
1645
528.000
08:04:16
1642
528.000
08:04:16