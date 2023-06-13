Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
12.06.23
17:55 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,100
-1,61 %
PR Newswire
13.06.2023
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 526.752p. The highest price paid per share was 528.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,941,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,103,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1354

526.400

16:11:45

119

526.400

16:11:45

1543

526.400

16:11:45

1536

526.000

16:06:17

988

526.200

16:04:00

472

526.200

16:04:00

25

526.200

16:00:26

1348

526.200

16:00:26

1489

526.400

15:59:14

1413

526.400

15:57:24

1645

526.400

15:52:03

1536

526.400

15:50:32

1372

526.600

15:47:25

1808

526.800

15:47:10

37

526.600

15:41:23

1533

526.600

15:41:23

1354

526.600

15:41:23

416

526.600

15:41:23

1544

526.600

15:41:23

1134

526.600

15:41:23

1530

526.200

15:25:51

988

526.400

15:25:51

431

526.400

15:25:51

267

526.400

15:25:51

1751

526.400

15:24:17

1346

525.600

15:16:27

800

526.000

15:11:58

829

526.000

15:11:58

1372

526.000

15:11:58

1459

526.200

15:09:09

905

526.400

15:07:10

1537

526.400

15:07:10

1537

526.600

15:05:01

1564

526.000

14:57:06

1406

525.800

14:54:25

991

525.400

14:50:30

634

525.400

14:50:30

600

525.800

14:48:08

6

525.800

14:48:08

1510

525.800

14:47:45

1536

526.800

14:43:30

1423

526.200

14:40:36

1323

526.600

14:37:21

134

526.600

14:37:21

1463

527.200

14:35:37

1601

527.400

14:35:26

180

527.000

14:31:28

629

527.000

14:31:28

629

527.000

14:31:28

1723

527.000

14:31:28

763

527.000

14:26:00

634

527.000

14:26:00

1572

527.600

14:22:01

1479

528.000

14:16:44

821

528.600

14:16:21

780

528.600

14:16:21

1527

528.400

14:08:28

1650

526.800

13:48:20

1488

526.400

13:33:02

1472

526.800

13:32:36

622

525.800

13:29:50

788

525.800

13:29:50

685

525.600

13:23:08

800

525.600

13:23:08

1402

525.400

13:17:47

142

525.200

13:16:56

114

525.200

13:16:56

460

525.200

13:16:56

27

524.600

12:49:24

12

524.600

12:49:24

820

524.600

12:49:24

650

524.600

12:49:24

1433

525.600

12:45:43

1611

525.600

12:34:03

1419

525.600

12:30:00

1538

525.600

12:03:00

424

525.000

11:50:34

1070

525.000

11:50:34

1027

525.400

11:43:21

639

525.400

11:43:21

1633

525.200

11:31:01

1658

525.200

11:10:40

1566

525.400

10:56:54

1514

525.600

10:45:19

243

526.400

10:39:30

1221

526.400

10:39:30

1441

527.200

10:20:33

1548

528.000

10:17:39

1601

528.000

10:02:10

1646

528.000

09:52:30

283

527.200

09:42:51

1195

527.200

09:42:14

1510

527.800

09:31:28

1336

528.400

09:15:24

1647

528.600

09:00:56

79

529.600

08:57:01

1256

529.600

08:57:01

1370

529.200

08:48:24

27

529.200

08:48:24

141

528.800

08:37:21

1367

528.800

08:37:21

755

529.200

08:25:27

832

529.200

08:25:27

529

529.800

08:16:12

1033

529.800

08:16:12

1643

529.600

08:08:54

1645

528.000

08:04:16

1642

528.000

08:04:16


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.