3Aware Announces Appointment of William Moss as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / 3Aware today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Moss as CEO of the new company, which is soon launching a first-of-its-kind clinical data solution for MedTech Post-Market Clinical Follow-Up (PMCF) using a new method called aiSurveillance.

Moss was formerly CEO at Seven Bridges Genomics (acquired by Summa Equity in 2022), a biomedical data analytics company specializing in bioinformatics solutions that enable researchers worldwide to advance precision medicine by extracting insights from genomic data. With a focus on health and life sciences, he has a proven track record in building emerging ventures to achieve market-leading positions-including Seven Bridges, MFX USA, Delphi Technology, NDC Health HVP, TechRx and Revive Technologies.

In his role at 3Aware, Moss will lead the company's mission to improve patient care by enhancing the availability, safety and performance of medical devices. 3Aware was formed when MedTech leaders from Cook Medical and HealthTech data science leaders from Health Cloud Ventures recognized the critical need to decrease the time, cost and risk associated with PMCF. 3Aware's aiSurveillance solution addresses complex emerging regulatory reporting mandates and supports growth through enhanced market access, label expansion and product portfolio optimization.

"Bill is that rare executive who navigates both strategic decisions and day-to-day execution with excellence," said Brad Bostic, 3Aware Co-founder and Executive Chairman. "His deep expertise in scaling global HealthTech companies that leverage advanced data science and clinical science to improve patient care in the complex, regulated healthcare industry makes Bill the ideal CEO for 3Aware. I am thrilled to have him leading the team."

"I'm honored to lead the 3Aware team as we launch this unique solution to support medical device companies around the world. Having led multiple successful healthcare and life sciences technology companies, I am confident the capabilities 3Aware provides will improve patient care and address the urgent real-world data needs of the MedTech industry," Moss said. "By harnessing artificial intelligence to longitudinally connect specific patient experiences and outcomes with medical devices across patient populations at scale, we can help MedTech manufacturers get the real-world evidence they need to meet regulatory standards and better serve their patient populations. Ultimately, our objective is to enable clinical scientists to optimize their access, efficiencies and insights from robust data," Moss added.

3Aware's easy-to-use aiSurveillance solution simplifies the process of evaluating, interpreting and analyzing real-world data to comply with PMCF standards for all medical devices, as outlined by European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) and the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF).

Moss, who was ranked #14 in the Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare CEOs in 2020, was also a founding executive of TechRx and led the organization through multiple acquisitions by NDCHealth, Per Se Technologies, and finally by McKesson Corporation. Other companies led by Moss have undergone strategic acquisitions-including Unified Patient Network (acquired by Summa Equity), MFX USA (acquired by Quess GTS), Delphi Technology (acquired by Sapiens) and Revive Technologies (acquired by Mantech International).

He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University and a JD from Rutgers University School of Law, and is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Lea's Foundation for Leukemia Research.

About 3Aware

3Aaware enables MedTech manufacturers to achieve compliance at a fraction of the time, cost and risk of status quo approaches, by enabling highly-efficient access to longitudinal patient-level data, including conditions, treatments, encounters, procedures and outcomes, directly related to the use of specifically identified medical devices.

3Aware data currently covers tens of millions of patients, relative to tens of thousands of devices, and is consistently growing.

Proven AI capabilities facilitate the mining, interpretation and structuring of critical information buried in unstructured provider notes.

The 3Aware platform enables analysts to quickly and directly access the content they need to apply their expertise-in an environment optimized for Post Market Clinical Follow-up.

Learn more at 3aware.ai/preview.

