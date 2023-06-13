A Message From Covia's CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Covia

Originally published in Covia's 2022 ESG Report

2022 was another remarkable year for Covia as we continued to grow, evolve, and leverage our best-in-class capabilities to position ourselves as an industry-leading provider of diversified specialty minerals. I am proud of the progress we have made during the year, and inspired by the teamwork, collaboration, and "One Covia" mindset that our Team Members demonstrate every day.

In our second year as a privately held company, we delivered another year of substantial growth, allowing us to further invest in our long-term strategy. In 2022, this meant expanding capacity at several sites to capture new growth opportunities, reducing our environmental impact through targeted investments, and building new capabilities to drive innovation and operational excellence for those who rely on us - all while navigating a challenging economic environment. And, above all, the safety of our Team Members and stakeholders remains our priority - for this reason, we refocused and revitalized our program to reinforce a Safety First mindset.

2022 also represented our first year of measured progress against our Goals that Inspire and I feel a great sense of accomplishment for what we have achieved thus far. Enhancing our safety program decreased our all-incidence rate and our continuous improvement mindset drove progress toward our environmental goals. Through The Covia Foundation, we donated approximately $1.2 million within our local communities and our Team Members collectively contributed 10,800 volunteer hours to local projects and organizations meaningful to them. We also became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and are committed to further incorporating its ten principles into our strategies, policies, and procedures.

We are pleased that our progress to date has us on track to meet our goals, and we continue to push forward to deliver against each of our commitments. As we evolve our organizational strategy and ESG objectives in 2023 and beyond, we value the opportunity to refine our programs, implement best practices, and align with our stakeholder needs to create a more sustainable future for all. Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving our Team Member experience and helping our local communities thrive.

Operationally, we are committed to responsibly producing the minerals and materials that provide essential components of everyday products while advancing both environmental and societal objectives.

I am grateful for our dedicated Team Members, who remain relentless in the pursuit of achieving our objectives, both in the short and long term. This report provides a look inside our organization and the importance we place on ESG throughout our business. As you read it, you will find numerous stories, highlights, and photos (all of which were taken by our Team Members) that demonstrate our collective efforts and many celebrated successes. Every single one of our sites has made important contributions to our progress during the year. It's exciting to see ALL of them represented in this report, showcasing the importance of the individual contributions that collectively set us on the path toward WHERE WE'RE GOING.

Thank you for taking the time to read Covia's 2022 ESG Report, and for your continued support of Covia and our ESG journey.

