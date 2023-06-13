Trade Collaboration Engine and Orca Security Join Forces Launching Zero-Trust Multi-Cloud Agentless Regulatory Compliance of ECI-CUI-IP and PII

Harnesses via a single-pane-of-glass, multi-domain compliance insight of all your cloud-security-platforms accelerating your digital-transformation-journey with comprehensive coverage of multiple domestic and international compliance jurisdictions, dramatically reducing scale process-debt.

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Trade Collaboration Engine (TC Engine), a leading compliance provider of cutting-edge solutions for the identification, control, tracking, and remediation of sensitive data, announces its new partnership with Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader. As cloud-based operations become increasingly vital to organizations, cloud security has emerged as a top priority. At TC Engine, we understand the crucial role that cloud security plays in an organization's success.

In the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), U.S. manufacturers face unique challenges in data management and technology deployment. TC Engine's patented data science capabilities enable zero trust ABAC policy management and contract attribute extraction to support data collaboration. This opens up new opportunities for sharing of technical data and technology, be it CUI and/or ECI, within a trust-based capability monitored by Orca Security across all customer cloud environments.

"TC Engine brings our expertise in AI, compliance data science, and zero trust to this partnership. Our patented capability in agreement and contract attribute extraction for zero trust ABAC policy management complements Orca Security's multi-cloud security and monitoring capabilities, which utilizes their SideScanning patented technology which does not require agents," said David Harris, Partner at TC Engine.

With the industry-leading, agentless Orca Cloud Security Platform and TC Engine's expertise in compliance execution, the partnership offers a new approach to cloud security. Together, they will develop integrated solutions that monitor compliance for domains such as trade control, privacy, and intellectual property by combining their technical stacks for customers and resellers to leverage an integrated security orchestration.

"Customers leveraging the TC Engine - Orca partnership will have a single comprehensive view into their multi-cloud security and data compliance posture, reducing the burden of manual checks across multiple platforms," said Doug Hudson, VP Public Sector at Orca Security.

About TC Engine

TC Engine is a leading expert in compliance innovation for the digital age. TC Engine's mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions for the identification, control, tracking, and remediation of sensitive data location, access, and transfer. By embedding compliance data science in COTS applications and leveraging AI, TC Engine's platform closes the gap between evolving compliance risks and outdated compliance controls.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world's most comprehensive coverage and visibility of risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure.

