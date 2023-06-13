BH Macro Limited - Disregard: Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Error regarding the Announcement of Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values

Please note that the Company's announcement of weekly estimated net asset values released on 13th June 2023 contains incorrect data. The Company shall release a corrected announcement as soon as practicable, anticipated to be on 14th June 2023.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 13th June 2023