Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
13.06.23
08:02 Uhr
4,500 Euro
-0,040
-0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.06.2023 | 19:36
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Disregard: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Error regarding the Announcement of Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values

Please note that the Company's announcement of weekly estimated net asset values released on 13th June 2023 contains incorrect data. The Company shall release a corrected announcement as soon as practicable, anticipated to be on 14th June 2023.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 13th June 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.