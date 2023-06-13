Robinson Pharma Inc. to Receive Nation's Top Export Honors

Robinson Pharma Inc. Chosen as Recipient of the 2023 President's "E Star" Award for Export Excellence

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Robinson Pharma Inc. (RPI), a leading nutritional supplement manufacturer based in Santa Ana, California, was honored by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with the prestigious 2023 President's "E Star" Award. This esteemed recognition is presented to companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to expanding U.S. business in international markets over the past four years. "The 'E' Awards Committee was impressed with Robinson Pharma's more than 200 percent increase in export sales since receiving the President's 'E' Award in 2014. The company's development of innovative and unique products to meet local demand in export markets was also particularly notable," said Secretary Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to the company.



Robinson Pharma Inc.

Furthermore, Robinson Pharma Inc. joins a select group of previous "E" awardees as a recipient of the "E" Star Award for Exports. This honor acknowledges companies that have demonstrated an additional four years of continuous export growth since winning the original "E" Award, showcasing their sustained commitment to expanding their international presence.

Robinson Pharma Inc. has demonstrated exceptional prowess in expanding its reach across international markets, solidifying its position as a global leader in the dietary supplements contract manufacturing industry. The company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service has been instrumental in its success in overseas markets.

Secretary Raimondo commended Robinson Pharma Inc., among the 24 U.S. companies and organizations, stating, "The award recipients being honored today have seen tremendous success in international markets and generated substantial economic growth here at home that benefits American workers, families, and local economies. I am excited to recognize these businesses as prime examples of America's global private-sector leadership."

Established in 1961 by Executive Order of the President, the President's "E" Award is the highest recognition bestowed upon a U.S. entity for its significant contributions to expanding U.S. exports. It represents a mark of distinction for Robinson Pharma Inc.'s exceptional achievements and its vital role in strengthening the U.S. economy.

Receiving the 2023 President's "E Star" Awards reaffirms Robinson Pharma Inc.'s position as an industry leader and exemplifies its dedication to driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering American entrepreneurship.

About Robinson Pharma Inc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc. (RPI), is a Southern California-based full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplements with nine state-of the-art manufacturing facilities combined over 1 million square feet of production capabilities of capsules, soft gels, tablets, powders, liquids, and gummies. Robinson Pharma, Inc. possesses multiple third-party certifications of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliance from well-reputed organizations, such as Eurofins, NPA, NSF, and UL for supplement manufacturing in the United States. Visit www.robinsonpharma.com to learn more.

