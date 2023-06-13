Instawork Arrives in Cleveland to Alleviate Area's Labor Shortage and Help Boost Economy

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 37,000 on-demand hourly workers with Cleveland businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of over 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in the Cleveland, Ohio area. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

Instawork launches in Cleveland

Instawork is available for businesses and workers in Cleveland, Ohio

The announcement comes just days after city leaders announced plans to revamp its downtown area in hopes to boost the economy and provide a better overall experience for both residents and visitors, with both short and long term initiatives planned.

In that spirit, local businesses can now use Instawork's flexible work app to accelerate recovery and meet increasing customer demand. Experts have recently stated that a shortage of labor is the area's top economic issue, with a decline in the area's working age population.

"Instawork is the ideal solution for local businesses that need more reliable, skilled staff in Cleveland," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Hundreds of local businesses are already taking advantage of the thousands of hourly workers using Instawork and reaping the benefits of doing so."

More than 237,000 people in Cleveland have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff nearly 500 business locations across the area. The most common roles for Instawork in Cleveland are general labor, warehouse associate, prep cook, line cook, and event server positions. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Cleveland, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17.15 per hour, a 70% increase over the city's $10.10 minimum wage. That steep increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the metro area that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the state's favorite local hot spots and event venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761030/Instawork-Arrives-in-Cleveland-to-Alleviate-Areas-Labor-Shortage-and-Help-Boost-Economy