Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (CSE: AMS) (the "Company" or "Alchemist") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with Aqueous Resources LLC ("Aqueous"), a private arm's length limited liability company based in Denver, Colorado, USA dated June 13, 2023, pursuant to which the Company would acquire all of the membership interests in Aqueous (collectively, the "Aqueous Securities") from the holders of the Aqueous Securities (the "Aqueous Securityholders"), in exchange for shares in the capital of the Company (the "Transaction"). Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), Aqueous would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Aqueous Limited Liability Company

Aqueous, a company existing under the laws of the State of Colorado, is the sole owner of patent pending technology for an electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources (the "Technology"), and has built a complete pilot system for processing brines using their proprietary process in their laboratory facility in Denver.

Summary of the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Agreement, Alchemist has agreed to acquire all of the Aqueous Securities and as consideration issue 17,500,000 shares (the "Consideration Shares") in the capital of Alchemist to the Aqueous Securityholders at a deemed price equal to $0.52 per Consideration Share. Upon Closing, the Aqueous Securityholders would have the right to appoint one director to Alchemist's board. Alchemist, Aqueous and the Aqueous Securityholders have mutually agreed that Fredrik Klaveness would be the director appointed to Alchemist's board. No change of control or creation of a new control person is anticipated to occur to Alchemist as a result of the Transaction.

Voluntary Lock-Up

On Closing, Aqueous Securityholders who receive Consideration Shares in exchange for the Aqueous Securities will be subject to a voluntary escrow with such Consideration Shares to be released as follows: (a) 10% of the Consideration Shares released on Closing; and (b) 15% of the Consideration Shares released every six (6) months thereafter.

Closing Conditions

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including, among others, satisfactory due diligence being completed, Aqueous being the sole owner of the Technology and sole holder of intellectual property associated with the Technology, receipt of all requisite regulatory, shareholder and third party consents, waivers and approvals for the Transaction, as applicable, if applicable, and other conditions customary for transactions of this nature. The Exchange Agreement includes a completion deadline of July 31, 2023. The parties will endeavor to complete the Transaction as soon as practicable and intend to complete the Transaction prior to the completion deadline. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Transaction will be completed pursuant to available exemptions under applicable legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

