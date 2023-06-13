Discovery Senior Living: New Choreograph 55+ Living Community Opens Discovery Gallery and Begins Pre-Leasing

Choreograph Gainesville invites future residents to visit its Discovery Gallery for their new premier, resort-style 55+ living community, nestled in the heart of Celebration Pointe.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is pleased to announce the opening of its new Choreograph Gainesville onsite Discovery Gallery, the area's only premier, resort-style 55+ living community. New lessees can take advantage of exclusive VIP Founder's Circle perks & benefits, including special pricing starting at $1,995/month, first choice in a wide range of open-concept apartment home floorplans, special rewards and credits saving them thousands of dollars, private parties and receptions and peace of mind knowing they will be one of the first to live in the stunning new community.

Choreograph Gainesville

Choreograph Gainesville's Discovery Gallery is now open for future residents to immerse themselves in an interactive touch tour and virtual tour to see the entire community come to life.

Future residents are invited onsite to the Discovery Gallery to experience this unique community through an immersive, interactive touch tour and virtual video tour that will bring the entire community and surrounding Celebration Pointe amenities to life. Lifestyle Advisors who are dedicated to curating a fulfilling and engaging experience for future residents will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week to help answer any questions. Visit the Discovery Gallery at 3483 SW 45th Street, schedule a tour or contact a Lifestyle Advisor at 352.722.0620 to plan your exclusive visit.

"Visitors to the Discovery Gallery will have the opportunity for an up-close look at Choreograph's first-class amenities, designer renderings and upscale finishes, all carefully curated and thoughtfully designed to provide residents with a perfect blend of a socially active lifestyle with the maintenance-free living active adults desire," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living.

Focused on an active lifestyle for residents, this pet-friendly $61 million resort-style experiential living community is set to open in the spring of 2024 and will include 180 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes (many with dens), and a wide range of world-class amenities, including its signature Rooftop Lounge, Marketplace, Tech Bar & Coffee Lounge, Heated Pool & Cabanas, Outdoor Yoga Studio & Group Fitness area, State-of-the-art Fitness Center including On-Demand Cardio & Dedicated Group Fitness, Lounge & Social Room, Outdoor Grilling & Fire Pit Lounges, a Barks & Bubbles Pet Salon and even Robots as a Service - AI in motion. Residents will also have access to a dedicated Choreograph Residential App, designed to enhance their overall living experience.

Situated in the heart of Celebration Pointe, Choreograph Gainesville is just minutes from the area's top dining, shopping, entertainment, nature preserves and medical facilities. Residents can expect the perfect balance of the local experience native to Gainesville and the hospitality offerings personalized for residents. Choreograph will connect the vibrant cultural and social offerings of Gainesville's emerging city life with the exclusive onsite amenities available in Discovery's unique brand.

The new community is part of the sleeve of developments in Discovery's plan for growth and expansion, including new Choreograph communities planned for destinations like Daytona Beach, FL; Kissimmee, FL; Greenville, SC; and Summerville, SC.

Visit Choreograph Gainesville's new website to learn more and subscribe here for updates on the experiential living community's construction progress. You may also follow Discovery Gainesville on Facebook and Instagram.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

About Discovery Development Group

Discovery Development Group is a division of Discovery Senior Living and specializes in seniors housing design and construction. The in-house development agency brings to fruition forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as experience-focused remodels of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, Discovery Development Group has delivered multiple, award-winning, new startup communities, as well as complete redesigns of existing communities across the Discovery portfolio.

Contact Information

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

hlavanway@discoverymgt.com

239.301.5330

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761057/New-Choreograph-55-Living-Community-Opens-Discovery-Gallery-and-Begins-Pre-Leasing