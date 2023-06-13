CNH Industrial commits to closer Indigenous engagement and partnerships with launch of Reconciliation Action Plan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / CNH Industrial Australia has announced a significant milestone, with the launch of its Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), the first step in Reconciliation Australia's RAP journey.

"The development of our first RAP is another step in our ongoing commitment to the expansion of the diversity of our workforce and commits us to relevant steps towards closing the gap on inequalities that remain for our First Nations peoples," said Brandon Stannett, Managing Director, CNH Industrial, Australia and New Zealand.

"Through our RAP, we're looking forward to more engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, looking at ways we can assist with different activities and initiatives that help further their key objectives, and also work to highlight employment opportunities within our organization."

Reconciliation Australia's RAP framework provides organizations with a structured approach to supporting reconciliation within their workplaces and highlights practical plans for action within that business. There are currently four RAP levels that organizations can undertake as part of their reconciliation journey: Reflect, Innovate, Stretch and Elevate.

"We are so proud to have achieved the first RAP level and to begin implementing the actions within our Reflect RAP," Brandon said.

Brandon said the RAP had been widely supported and accepted within the organization and staff were keen to get involved.

Part of the development of CNH Industrial's Reflect RAP was the commissioning of an artwork by West Australian artist Taminga Connell, a Bunuba/Kija woman, descended from one of the Kimberley Region's largest families. Together with her husband Scott, Taminga also operates Kimberley Spirit Tours, and the associated not-for-profit Kimberley Spirit Foundation, which aims to help reduce rates of youth suicide in the region, empowering and equipping children to reach their full potential.

The artwork Taminga created to mark CNH Industrial's RAP is titled 'Oneness' which Taminga says represents "differing cultures and people coming together in unity so we can be whole".

"It's been a pleasure to work with Taminga to bring this piece of art to life, and now with the support of our staff and the global CNH Industrial leadership team, we start to turn our RAP commitments into meaningful actions that help benefit Indigenous communities and shape our own corporate culture," Brandon said.

