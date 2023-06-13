Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that, due to added interest, it is increasing the maximum amount to be raised under its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") from 3,103,448 Units to at least 3,275,863 Units and a maximum of 4,482,758 Units at a price of $0.145 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of at least $625,000 to a maximum of $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 48 months from the closing date of the Offering, provided that if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Shares are traded) is equal to or greater than $0.25 for any ten consecutive trading days, the Company may at its option to elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof, in which case the Warrants will expire thirty calendar days following delivery of such notice. The Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period following the closing date.

The first tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or around June 16, 2023. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to the Company's news release on June 1, 2023, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,337,772 Units that will be completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"). Further to comments from the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company has amended the terms of the LIFE Offering such that the Company must raise at least $700,000 and up to $773,977, and the LIFE Offering may not close until the Offering is completed. The securities issued under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities. A revised offering document related to the LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://plurilock.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces, delivering least privilege access management and advanced IT solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock combines next-generation cybersecurity with a comprehensive line of products and services that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

