Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a four (4) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation has been approved by the Directors of the Company, in accordance with the Articles of the Company.

The Company currently has 43,393,517 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 10,848,379 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding for fractional Common Shares. The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options and warrants will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Company will continue to trade after the Consolidation under the name "Basin Uranium Corp." If the Consolidation is approved by the CSE, the Company will disseminate a further news release which will set out the effective date for the Consolidation. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as the process will be completed automatically through the Company's transfer agent.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

info@basinuranium.ca

604-722-9842

