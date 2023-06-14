iQuanti: Summer Skin Protection Tips

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / iQuanti: Is there anything better than spending time outside on a beautiful, sunny summer day?

Protecting your skin is essential, whether at the beach, hiking in the mountains, or visiting with friends at a backyard BBQ.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., but there are steps you can take to prevent it.1 Here are some simple tips to keep your skin safe while you enjoy the summer.

Sunscreen is your friend

To protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, apply sunscreen even on cloudy summer days. While some people are at higher risk for skin cancer, no one is immune.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to any part of your skin not covered by clothing.2

Wear a hat and sunglasses

Regarding sun protection, the bigger the hat, the better! Find a wide-brimmed hat that can shade your head, face, ears, and neck.

Care for your eyes by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

Cover up

Wear lightweight clothing to provide coverage for your arms and legs. You can also look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF). Typically the UPF rating can be found on the label.

Also, don't forget about the skin on your feet. Either wear shoes that cover your feet or apply sunscreen.

Skip peak sun hours

Harmful UV rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so it's best to avoid direct sunlight during this time.

To determine when you should stay out of the sun, you can also use the "shadow rule." If your shadow is shorter than you are tall, stay out of the sun and seek shade.

Avoid tanning beds

While you might think it's a good idea to use a tanning bed to get a "base tan" to prepare for the summer sun or a tropical vacation, it's not.

A tan is the first sign of skin damage. Artificial light sources like tanning beds emit harmful UV rays that can lead to skin cancer.3

Protect the kiddos

When you're out and about, protect your kids from the sun. Infants under six months should stay out of the sun and not use sunscreen. Babies and toddlers older than six months can use sunscreen.

Sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide may cause less irritation to children's sensitive skin.2

Check your skin

Regularly check your skin for changes to freckles and moles. Also, schedule regular appointments with your dermatologists to perform skin evaluations.

If you notice skin changes and are concerned, call your primary care provider or visit urgent care.

Enjoy the summer

By employing these skin protection tips, you can enjoy everything the summer has to offer while keeping yourself and your family safe from the harmful effects of the sun.

Common services provided by urgent care centers include in-person & virtual care for ear infections, cold and flu symptoms, physical examination, and more.

