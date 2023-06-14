iQuanti: Great Lakes Summer Activities

DETROIT MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / iQuanti: Are you planning to spend your summer on one of the Great Lakes? Or maybe your goal is to visit all five?

Whether you want to spend the summer lounging on the beach with a good book or fishing the deep waters of the Great Lakes, there is no shortage of fun in the sun.

Choose your Great Lake adventure

There are five Great Lakes in total: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The Great Lakes are shared between the U.S. and Canada border and span over 750 miles (1,200 kilometers). They are a series of deep, interconnected freshwater lakes that account for 84% of North America's surface freshwater.1

Not only are they a major source of freshwater, but they are also an amazing source of relaxation, adventure, and fun. Here is a list of some activities you can enjoy during a summer spent on the Great Lakes.

Camping

Whether you have a tent or trailer, there is a wide range of beautiful beachfront camping spots on the Great Lakes.

During the day, enjoy all that the beach and water have to offer. In the evening, sit in awe as you witness the stunning sunset over the glassy lake. Then fall asleep under a star-lit sky to the sound of lapping waves hitting the beach.

Beaches

From soft sand to gravel, pebbles, rocks, and grass, the beaches of the Great Lakes offer an array of landscapes. Unwind on the beach with a book or walk the coastline hunting for puddingstone rocks and shells.

Hiking

If you love to hike, the Great Lakes have a variety of terrain to explore. From sandy shorelines to high rocky cliffs and old-growth forests, lose yourself in nature as you walk around and take in the breathtaking scenery of the Great Lakes.

Swimming

Jump in, dive in, or tippy-toe in! You can't say you've fully experienced the Great Lakes until you get into the water.

When you take the plunge into one of the Great Lakes, you genuinely feel like you're in the ocean, only with the added benefit of no salt and no sharks!

Cycling

The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is a must-see adventure for the avid cyclist. The trail spans over 2,236 miles (3,600km), with 745 miles (1,200 km) of signed cycling routes connecting the Great Lakes and Ontario Greenbelt and 292 miles (470 km) of off-road trails.2

The trail also connects 155 First Nations communities and villages, 42 provincial parks, six national parks, and three major wine regions.

Fishing

For the fishing enthusiast, the Great Lakes do not disappoint. While summer is the most popular season to fish, it is a year-round sport.

With over 177 species of fish, including whitefish, walleye, yellow perch, trout, and salmon, you never know what you're going to pull out of the water.3

Stay safe on your Great Lake adventure

For those looking to reconnect with nature, the Great Lakes offer an endless number of outdoor activities and adventures for the whole family. Before heading to the lakes, make sure you have a plan to stay safe.

Make sure to pack lots of water to stay hydrated. Bring lightweight clothing and sunscreen to protect your skin. Always wear a life jacket while boating and, if you need it, while participating in water activities.

Also, carry a well-stocked first-aid kit to deal with minor injuries. For more serious injuries, you can research which urgent care locations or hospitals are closest to you.

Common services provided by urgent care centers include in-person & virtual care for ear infections, cold and flu symptoms, physical examination, and more.

Reference

United States Environmental Protection Agency. Facts and figures about the Great Lakes. Accessed February 17, 2022.

Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. Accessed February 17, 2023.

Great Lakes Fishery Commission. The Great Lakes Fishery. Accessed February 17, 2023.

Contact Information

Keyonda Goosby

Public Relations Specialist

keyonda.goosby@iquanti.com

(201) 633-2125

SOURCE: iQuanti, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761127/Great-Lakes-Summer-Activities