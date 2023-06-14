Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Octa Homes, a leading manufactured housing community developer, has announced its plan to deliver 10,000 manufactured housing lots by 2028. As part of this commitment, Octa Homes has broken ground on the first of four new communities in the Houston ETJ (Extraterritorial Jurisdiction), located in New Caney, Texas. These communities are strategically positioned along the I69 highway and will offer a combined total of 357 manufactured housing lots, catering to the growing demand for attainable housing options in Houston.

Octa Homes, Groundbreaking Ceremony of project The Vibe @ I69 in New Caney, Texas

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 7th, 2023 on site and was attended by the Octa Homes Senior Management, New Caney MUD, and important stakeholders. Mayer Husain, the CEO of Octa Homes, expressed great enthusiasm about the upcoming developments, stating, "We are incredibly excited to break ground on these new manufactured housing communities in Houston. Octa Homes is dedicated to providing high-quality, attainable housing for individuals and families in need, and these projects align perfectly with our mission."

Designed to emulate expensive sub-divisions, these communities will feature paved roads, curb and gutter infrastructure, a playground area, street lights and underground utilities. In addition, each lot within the communities will accommodate three concrete parking spaces per home, ensuring ample parking options for residents.

The decision to develop these communities in New Caney, TX stems from the growing demand for manufactured housing in the region. With the rising interest rates and the shortage of attainable housing options, the demand for manufactured homes has soared in Houston and throughout Texas. These developments by Octa Homes aim to address this pressing need, providing individuals and families with an opportunity to own a quality home at an affordable price.

The first community to commence construction is The Vibe at I69, followed by the Vibe at OAKS, the Vibe at 1485, and the Vibe at 494. Octa Homes plans to complete these projects in a timely manner, allowing individuals to move into their new homes and enjoy the benefits of a vibrant community setting.

By developing these communities in Houston, the company aims to contribute to the growth and expansion of the attainable housing sector, ensuring that more people have access to comfortable and attainable homes.

As Octa Homes progresses with its developments, the company remains committed to its vision of providing quality living spaces and enhancing the overall well-being of residents. The groundbreaking of these four manufactured housing communities marks a significant step towards achieving that goal, offering hope to those in search of attainable housing solutions in the Houston area.

About Octa Homes

Octa Homes is a Houston-based property development company focused on developing attainable housing solutions in manufactured housing. The primary focus of the group is to focus on innovative live, work, play styled manufactured housing communities in Texas. The group currently has a portfolio under development of over 9.4 million square feet land with 1,500+ Pads.





