Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P") informs the market that it is in advanced discussions with the shareholder of Assala Energy Holdings Ltd ("Assala") with respect to the acquisition of all the shares of Assala (the "Proposed Acquisition"). Assala is an onshore oil upstream and midstream company in Gabon with working interest production of approximately 45,000 bopd in 2022.

There can be no assurance that agreement between the parties will be reached on final terms and that the Proposed Acquisition will complete.

M&P will update shareholders as to progress made in relation to the Proposed Acquisition in due course.

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

