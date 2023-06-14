COMPREDICT GmbH: COMPREDICT Revolutionizes Mobility Industry with Cutting-Edge Solutions in the H1st Vision Car at VivaTech 2023

Collaborating with Renault and Software République, COMPREDICT Showcases Innovation and Expertise at the Premier Tech Event

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPREDICT , a company specializing in AI-based Virtual Sensors for mobility, is delighted to announce its participation at VivaTech 2023 alongside industry-leading partnersfrom Software République and Renault Group. From 14th to 17th of June 2023, VivaTech takes place in Paris, serving as a hub for ground-breaking technological advancements. With its global reach, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity for COMPREDICT to present its Vehicle Predictive Health Solutions at the Software République booth.

During the exhibition, COMPREDICT will be part of the innovative H1st vision ("Human first vision") mobility concept car and present for the very first time a revolutionary car health certificate, based on its technology of Virtual Sensors. Relying on the combination of automotive engineering, durability engineering and data science, COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors can capture the usage conditions of the vehicle in real-time and assess the health status of the vehicle, also taking the individual driver's usage into account.

"We are thrilled to participate and make big announcements at VivaTech 2023, for the very first time alongside our partners from Software République" said Stéphane Foulard, Co-Founder & CEO of COMPREDICT. "This event provides a remarkable opportunity for us to showcase our innovative Virtual Sensor solutions and the foundation of our collaboration with Renault Group. With our contribution to the H1st vision concept car, we demonstrate the potential of Virtual Sensors as an accelerating and enabling technology in monitoring the health state of vehicles. The underlying car health certificate shows the future of vehicle maintenance, and we are very proud to be pioneers in this field."

As part of the Software République incubator program, COMPREDICT has extended its relationship and is working on Virtual Sensor approaches for series implementation with Alpine and Renault. This collaborative effort demonstrates COMPREDICT's dedication to fostering partnerships and pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.

About COMPREDICT: COMPREDICT offers AI-based Virtual Sensors that allow for the effective use of in-vehicle data, specifically for monitoring vehicle health and usage at a large scale. This enables OEMs, Tier 1, and fleet operators to gain valuable insights into how their vehicles perform under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT uses machine learning and automotive expertise to provide insights on various vehicle components. The software-based solution can be implemented in any vehicle regardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution. Made in Germany.

