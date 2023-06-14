DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Role Changes

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Board Role Changes 14-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 June 2023

VVV RESOURCES LIMITED

("VVV" or the "Company")

Board Role Changes

The Company announces that the following board of directors role changes have taken place and with immediate effect:

-- James ("Jim") Thomas Williams has now become Executive Chairman

-- Malcolm Macleod has now become Non-Executive Director

-- Mahesh S/o Pulandaran has now become Non-Executive Director

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company + 65 6438 8995 Mahesh S/o Pulandaran AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 250633 EQS News ID: 1656159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)