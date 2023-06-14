Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

14 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 June 2023 it purchased a total of 193,186 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 93,186 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1600 GBP0.9970 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1400 GBP0.9790 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1510 GBP0.9884

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,700,131 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,929 1.1480 XDUB 10:07:15 00027789344TRDU1 2,592 1.1480 XDUB 10:20:10 00027789427TRDU1 5,518 1.1480 XDUB 10:20:10 00027789426TRDU1 643 1.1480 XDUB 10:20:10 00027789425TRDU1 2,832 1.1460 XDUB 10:29:29 00027789507TRDU1 239 1.1400 XDUB 11:12:37 00027789777TRDU1 2,818 1.1400 XDUB 11:12:37 00027789779TRDU1 2,607 1.1400 XDUB 11:12:37 00027789778TRDU1 3,281 1.1420 XDUB 11:52:03 00027789984TRDU1 2,672 1.1420 XDUB 11:52:03 00027789983TRDU1 4,979 1.1420 XDUB 11:52:03 00027789980TRDU1 1,150 1.1440 XDUB 13:06:38 00027790263TRDU1 1,671 1.1440 XDUB 13:06:38 00027790262TRDU1 378 1.1460 XDUB 13:22:39 00027790446TRDU1 2,918 1.1460 XDUB 13:22:39 00027790445TRDU1 5,268 1.1460 XDUB 13:24:10 00027790449TRDU1 2,845 1.1440 XDUB 13:30:05 00027790476TRDU1 5,553 1.1500 XDUB 14:02:35 00027790623TRDU1 2,779 1.1580 XDUB 14:37:45 00027790907TRDU1 2,584 1.1580 XDUB 14:43:59 00027790983TRDU1 2,949 1.1580 XDUB 14:47:45 00027791030TRDU1 2,794 1.1580 XDUB 14:55:28 00027791102TRDU1 2,584 1.1560 XDUB 15:00:14 00027791156TRDU1 3,035 1.1560 XDUB 15:00:14 00027791155TRDU1 2,826 1.1560 XDUB 15:00:14 00027791154TRDU1 2,909 1.1600 XDUB 15:23:03 00027791352TRDU1 3,158 1.1600 XDUB 15:23:03 00027791351TRDU1 37 1.1580 XDUB 15:34:13 00027791443TRDU1 1,690 1.1580 XDUB 15:34:13 00027791444TRDU1 283 1.1600 XDUB 16:08:19 00027791843TRDU1 5,967 1.1600 XDUB 16:08:19 00027791842TRDU1 825 1.1600 XDUB 16:10:22 00027791860TRDU1 2,931 1.1600 XDUB 16:10:22 00027791859TRDU1 2,106 1.1600 XDUB 16:10:24 00027791861TRDU1 728 1.1580 XDUB 16:11:58 00027791875TRDU1 108 1.1600 XDUB 16:27:24 00027791997TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,700 0.9840 XLON 09:58:29 00027789304TRDU1 796 0.9830 XLON 10:07:15 00027789343TRDU1 3,370 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789526TRDU1 2,398 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789525TRDU1 1,245 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789524TRDU1 559 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789523TRDU1 780 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789527TRDU1 881 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789530TRDU1 1,838 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789529TRDU1 162 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789528TRDU1 257 0.9840 XLON 10:31:50 00027789531TRDU1 3,071 0.9790 XLON 11:12:37 00027789776TRDU1 2,999 0.9790 XLON 11:12:37 00027789775TRDU1 3,002 0.9810 XLON 12:05:48 00027790023TRDU1 118 0.9810 XLON 12:26:27 00027790124TRDU1 3,000 0.9810 XLON 12:26:28 00027790125TRDU1 2,121 0.9810 XLON 12:49:07 00027790209TRDU1 390 0.9810 XLON 12:49:07 00027790208TRDU1 501 0.9810 XLON 12:49:07 00027790210TRDU1 1,144 0.9840 XLON 13:06:50 00027790264TRDU1 390 0.9840 XLON 13:13:34 00027790418TRDU1 874 0.9850 XLON 13:15:48 00027790433TRDU1 802 0.9850 XLON 13:15:48 00027790432TRDU1 3,758 0.9840 XLON 13:24:10 00027790448TRDU1 271 0.9840 XLON 13:25:30 00027790451TRDU1 97 0.9840 XLON 13:25:30 00027790450TRDU1 4,823 0.9840 XLON 13:25:30 00027790452TRDU1 514 0.9900 XLON 14:04:54 00027790643TRDU1 1,700 0.9900 XLON 14:04:54 00027790642TRDU1 1,146 0.9900 XLON 14:04:54 00027790641TRDU1 2,000 0.9900 XLON 14:18:28 00027790733TRDU1 328 0.9900 XLON 14:18:28 00027790732TRDU1 1,100 0.9900 XLON 14:27:09 00027790766TRDU1 312 0.9900 XLON 14:27:09 00027790765TRDU1 3,034 0.9910 XLON 14:31:37 00027790789TRDU1 3,000 0.9940 XLON 14:38:19 00027790911TRDU1 3,296 0.9910 XLON 14:43:59 00027790982TRDU1 5,934 0.9920 XLON 14:47:45 00027791029TRDU1 2,092 0.9950 XLON 15:13:48 00027791308TRDU1 2,807 0.9970 XLON 15:18:16 00027791345TRDU1 6,655 0.9930 XLON 15:26:42 00027791369TRDU1 1,151 0.9930 XLON 15:26:42 00027791368TRDU1 3,082 0.9920 XLON 15:34:13 00027791442TRDU1 1,951 0.9950 XLON 15:58:56 00027791774TRDU1 945 0.9950 XLON 15:58:56 00027791773TRDU1 5,932 0.9920 XLON 16:00:54 00027791795TRDU1 1,008 0.9920 XLON 16:00:54 00027791794TRDU1 2,802 0.9930 XLON 16:10:22 00027791858TRDU1 2,805 0.9950 XLON 16:23:55 00027791967TRDU1 1,676 0.9950 XLON 16:27:14 00027791996TRDU1 2,383 0.9920 XLON 16:28:00 00027792004TRDU1

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

