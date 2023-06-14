Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Nugen Medical
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
14.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 June 2023 it purchased a total of 193,186 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           93,186     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1600     GBP0.9970 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1400     GBP0.9790 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1510     GBP0.9884

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,700,131 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,929      1.1480        XDUB     10:07:15      00027789344TRDU1 
2,592      1.1480        XDUB     10:20:10      00027789427TRDU1 
5,518      1.1480        XDUB     10:20:10      00027789426TRDU1 
643       1.1480        XDUB     10:20:10      00027789425TRDU1 
2,832      1.1460        XDUB     10:29:29      00027789507TRDU1 
239       1.1400        XDUB     11:12:37      00027789777TRDU1 
2,818      1.1400        XDUB     11:12:37      00027789779TRDU1 
2,607      1.1400        XDUB     11:12:37      00027789778TRDU1 
3,281      1.1420        XDUB     11:52:03      00027789984TRDU1 
2,672      1.1420        XDUB     11:52:03      00027789983TRDU1 
4,979      1.1420        XDUB     11:52:03      00027789980TRDU1 
1,150      1.1440        XDUB     13:06:38      00027790263TRDU1 
1,671      1.1440        XDUB     13:06:38      00027790262TRDU1 
378       1.1460        XDUB     13:22:39      00027790446TRDU1 
2,918      1.1460        XDUB     13:22:39      00027790445TRDU1 
5,268      1.1460        XDUB     13:24:10      00027790449TRDU1 
2,845      1.1440        XDUB     13:30:05      00027790476TRDU1 
5,553      1.1500        XDUB     14:02:35      00027790623TRDU1 
2,779      1.1580        XDUB     14:37:45      00027790907TRDU1 
2,584      1.1580        XDUB     14:43:59      00027790983TRDU1 
2,949      1.1580        XDUB     14:47:45      00027791030TRDU1 
2,794      1.1580        XDUB     14:55:28      00027791102TRDU1 
2,584      1.1560        XDUB     15:00:14      00027791156TRDU1 
3,035      1.1560        XDUB     15:00:14      00027791155TRDU1 
2,826      1.1560        XDUB     15:00:14      00027791154TRDU1 
2,909      1.1600        XDUB     15:23:03      00027791352TRDU1 
3,158      1.1600        XDUB     15:23:03      00027791351TRDU1 
37        1.1580        XDUB     15:34:13      00027791443TRDU1 
1,690      1.1580        XDUB     15:34:13      00027791444TRDU1 
283       1.1600        XDUB     16:08:19      00027791843TRDU1 
5,967      1.1600        XDUB     16:08:19      00027791842TRDU1 
825       1.1600        XDUB     16:10:22      00027791860TRDU1 
2,931      1.1600        XDUB     16:10:22      00027791859TRDU1 
2,106      1.1600        XDUB     16:10:24      00027791861TRDU1 
728       1.1580        XDUB     16:11:58      00027791875TRDU1 
108       1.1600        XDUB     16:27:24      00027791997TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,700      0.9840        XLON     09:58:29      00027789304TRDU1 
796       0.9830        XLON     10:07:15      00027789343TRDU1 
3,370      0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789526TRDU1 
2,398      0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789525TRDU1 
1,245      0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789524TRDU1 
559       0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789523TRDU1 
780       0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789527TRDU1 
881       0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789530TRDU1 
1,838      0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789529TRDU1 
162       0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789528TRDU1 
257       0.9840        XLON     10:31:50      00027789531TRDU1 
3,071      0.9790        XLON     11:12:37      00027789776TRDU1 
2,999      0.9790        XLON     11:12:37      00027789775TRDU1 
3,002      0.9810        XLON     12:05:48      00027790023TRDU1 
118       0.9810        XLON     12:26:27      00027790124TRDU1 
3,000      0.9810        XLON     12:26:28      00027790125TRDU1 
2,121      0.9810        XLON     12:49:07      00027790209TRDU1 
390       0.9810        XLON     12:49:07      00027790208TRDU1 
501       0.9810        XLON     12:49:07      00027790210TRDU1 
1,144      0.9840        XLON     13:06:50      00027790264TRDU1 
390       0.9840        XLON     13:13:34      00027790418TRDU1 
874       0.9850        XLON     13:15:48      00027790433TRDU1 
802       0.9850        XLON     13:15:48      00027790432TRDU1 
3,758      0.9840        XLON     13:24:10      00027790448TRDU1 
271       0.9840        XLON     13:25:30      00027790451TRDU1 
97        0.9840        XLON     13:25:30      00027790450TRDU1 
4,823      0.9840        XLON     13:25:30      00027790452TRDU1 
514       0.9900        XLON     14:04:54      00027790643TRDU1 
1,700      0.9900        XLON     14:04:54      00027790642TRDU1 
1,146      0.9900        XLON     14:04:54      00027790641TRDU1 
2,000      0.9900        XLON     14:18:28      00027790733TRDU1 
328       0.9900        XLON     14:18:28      00027790732TRDU1 
1,100      0.9900        XLON     14:27:09      00027790766TRDU1 
312       0.9900        XLON     14:27:09      00027790765TRDU1 
3,034      0.9910        XLON     14:31:37      00027790789TRDU1 
3,000      0.9940        XLON     14:38:19      00027790911TRDU1 
3,296      0.9910        XLON     14:43:59      00027790982TRDU1 
5,934      0.9920        XLON     14:47:45      00027791029TRDU1 
2,092      0.9950        XLON     15:13:48      00027791308TRDU1 
2,807      0.9970        XLON     15:18:16      00027791345TRDU1 
6,655      0.9930        XLON     15:26:42      00027791369TRDU1 
1,151      0.9930        XLON     15:26:42      00027791368TRDU1 
3,082      0.9920        XLON     15:34:13      00027791442TRDU1 
1,951      0.9950        XLON     15:58:56      00027791774TRDU1 
945       0.9950        XLON     15:58:56      00027791773TRDU1 
5,932      0.9920        XLON     16:00:54      00027791795TRDU1 
1,008      0.9920        XLON     16:00:54      00027791794TRDU1 
2,802      0.9930        XLON     16:10:22      00027791858TRDU1 
2,805      0.9950        XLON     16:23:55      00027791967TRDU1 
1,676      0.9950        XLON     16:27:14      00027791996TRDU1 
2,383      0.9920        XLON     16:28:00      00027792004TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  250638 
EQS News ID:  1656281 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
