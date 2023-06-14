Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
Tradegate
14.06.23
09:11 Uhr
28,640 Euro
-0,080
-0,28 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,66028,72009:12
28,64028,78009:12
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2023 | 08:34
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS WITHDRAWS ITS PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN UPONOR CORPORATION AND REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO DELIVERING ITS GROWTH WITH PURPOSE STRATEGY

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS WITHDRAWS ITS PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN
UPONOR CORPORATION AND REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO DELIVERING ITS GROWTH WITH
PURPOSE STRATEGY 



Aliaxis SA/NV / Unari Holding Oy, Inside Information, 14 June 2023, 9:30 a.m.
(EEST) 



Aliaxis SA/NV ("Aliaxis"), a leading global player in advanced fluid management
solutions, has embarked on a successful growth trajectory to address the
world's water challenges. In this context and as part of its M&A agenda,
Aliaxis had identified Uponor Corporation as a potential addition to its
portfolio and had, through its Finnish subsidiary Unari Holding Oy (the
"Offeror"), announced a voluntary all-cash public tender offer to acquire
Uponor on 22 May 2023 (the "Tender Offer"). 



Aliaxis' all-cash offer of EUR 25.75 per share was the result of a
comprehensive valuation approach based on Uponor's strengths, synergies of
combining the two companies, the prospects of the sector, as well as the risks
facing Uponor. 



Pursuant to applicable law and as stated in the announcement release regarding
the Tender Offer published by the Offeror on 22 May 2023, if a competing public
tender offer for shares in Uponor is announced by a third party, the Offeror
has the right, among other things, to withdraw the Tender Offer. 



Taking into account the announcement of Georg Fischer Ltd.'s competing public
tender offer on 12 June 2023, and after thorough review, the Offeror has today
decided to withdraw its Tender Offer. Consequently, the Offeror will not
publish a tender offer document regarding the Tender Offer or initiate the
acceptance period thereunder. This decision does not limit Aliaxis' right to
consider making a new tender offer for shares in Uponor in the future. No
decisions have been taken to either make or refrain from making a new tender
offer at a later point in time. 



Commenting on the withdrawal of the Tender Offer, Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis:



"Aliaxis is a company on the move as we have demonstrated over the past two
years. We remain fully committed to delivering our "Growth with Purpose"
strategy, with innovation and sustainability as main driving forces. As a
global leader, we will continue deploying our external growth roadmap,
leveraging our clear business strategy and our very robust balance sheet, while
always maintaining a clear focus on value creation with financial discipline in
any acquisition." 



ABOUT ALIAXIS



Aliaxis has a long-standing, unique and entrepreneurial history that has seen a
family business grow into a global leader. We design sustainable, easy to
install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and
accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our
pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the
building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Headquartered in
Brussels and operating in over 40 countries, Aliaxis is active through trusted
local brands and generated EUR 4.3 billion revenue in 2022. 



Aliaxis has embarked on a positive and ambitious journey with its Growth with
Purpose strategy. Together with our teams around the world, we strive to reach
our targets for sustainability, innovation and overall performance by 2025 and
beyond. 



MEDIA INQUIRIES



For further information, please see the dedicated website: www.offer.aliaxis.com



Media contacts:



Aliaxis

Annamaija Bergius

+32 (0) 478516811

annamaija.bergius@aliaxis.com



Miltton

Jenny Kestilä

+358 (0)50 615 33

jenny.kestila@miltton.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
OFFERS WERE NOT MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN
OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY
TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN
ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



ALIAXIS AND ITS AFFILIATES RESERVE THE RIGHT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, ON AND
AFTER THE DATE OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, TO PURCHASE OR ARRANGE TO
PURCHASE, SHARES IN UPONOR OR ANY SECURITIES THAT ARE CONVERTIBLE INTO,
EXCHANGEABLE FOR OR EXERCISABLE FOR SUCH SHARES. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), which is authorized
by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is
acting as financial adviser to Aliaxis and no one else in connection with the
Tender Offer. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates
and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard
any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to anyone other
than Aliaxis for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan
Stanley nor for providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer, the
contents of this stock exchange release or any matter referred to herein. 



Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting on behalf of the Offeror and no one else
in connection with the Tender Offer or other matters referred to in this
document, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this
document or not) as a client in connection to the Tender Offer, and is not
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or
providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any other transaction
or arrangement referred to in this document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1149955
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.