Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS WITHDRAWS ITS PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN UPONOR CORPORATION AND REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO DELIVERING ITS GROWTH WITH PURPOSE STRATEGY

In this context and as part of its M&A agenda, Aliaxis had identified Uponor Corporation as a potential addition to its portfolio and had, through its Finnish subsidiary Unari Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), announced a voluntary all-cash public tender offer to acquire Uponor on 22 May 2023 (the "Tender Offer"). Aliaxis' all-cash offer of EUR 25.75 per share was the result of a comprehensive valuation approach based on Uponor's strengths, synergies of combining the two companies, the prospects of the sector, as well as the risks facing Uponor. Pursuant to applicable law and as stated in the announcement release regarding the Tender Offer published by the Offeror on 22 May 2023, if a competing public tender offer for shares in Uponor is announced by a third party, the Offeror has the right, among other things, to withdraw the Tender Offer. Taking into account the announcement of Georg Fischer Ltd.'s competing public tender offer on 12 June 2023, and after thorough review, the Offeror has today decided to withdraw its Tender Offer. Consequently, the Offeror will not publish a tender offer document regarding the Tender Offer or initiate the acceptance period thereunder. This decision does not limit Aliaxis' right to consider making a new tender offer for shares in Uponor in the future. No decisions have been taken to either make or refrain from making a new tender offer at a later point in time. Commenting on the withdrawal of the Tender Offer, Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis: "Aliaxis is a company on the move as we have demonstrated over the past two years. We remain fully committed to delivering our "Growth with Purpose" strategy, with innovation and sustainability as main driving forces. ABOUT ALIAXIS Aliaxis has a long-standing, unique and entrepreneurial history that has seen a family business grow into a global leader. We design sustainable, easy to install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Headquartered in Brussels and operating in over 40 countries, Aliaxis is active through trusted local brands and generated EUR 4.3 billion revenue in 2022. Aliaxis has embarked on a positive and ambitious journey with its Growth with Purpose strategy. Together with our teams around the world, we strive to reach our targets for sustainability, innovation and overall performance by 2025 and beyond. Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting on behalf of the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or other matters referred to in this document, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this document or not) as a client in connection to the Tender Offer, and is not responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this document.