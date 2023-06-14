Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
[14.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
212,148,288.76
8.7524
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
890,615.34
88.3547
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,718,164.02
101.7931
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,901,956.59
107.5145
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,930,477.53
105.2642
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,496,587.12
102.4197
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,163,966.17
96.8504
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
63,045,294.28
9.1561
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,705,070.87
10.166
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,425,813.34
10.0444