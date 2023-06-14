Regulatory News:

ERRATUM

(Cancels and replaces the press release issued on 13 June 2023 at 5.46 pm due to an error concerning the total number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights at 31 May 2023)

There was a typographical error in the press release dated 13 June 2023 (French and English versions) concerning the number of voting rights. The revised table is shown below.

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights which form the share capital Notice referred to under article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code

Getlink SE (Paris: GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 680,169,551 Date 31 May 2023

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 31 May 2023 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 671,188,019.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

