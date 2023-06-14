DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (MWRD LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.6814
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10267059
CODE: MWRD LN
ISIN: LU1437016972
