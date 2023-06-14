DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.9438
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4092706
CODE: DAXX LN
ISIN: LU0252633754
ISIN: LU0252633754
