DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.61
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512
CODE: LCUD LN
ISIN: LU1781540957
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 250759 EQS News ID: 1656653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656653&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 14, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)