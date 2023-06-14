DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.9485
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35781661
CODE: ESRG LN
ISIN: LU1861137484
