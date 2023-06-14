DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.0116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14598994

CODE: STPU LN

ISIN: LU2018762653

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 250824 EQS News ID: 1656785 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)