Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.3366
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15649617
CODE: EMXC LN
ISIN: LU2009202107
