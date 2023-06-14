Glyphic AI Raises $5.5m Pre-Seed to Build AI Copilot Reinventing How Sales Teams Work

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glyphic AI announced today that it raised $5.5m to build an AI copilot that assists sales teams in analyzing customer interactions and providing strategic insights into sales pipelines. The pre-seed round was led by Point72 Ventures with participation from The Creator Fund, Dhyan Ventures (Amar Shah, co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics), and angels including Mehdi Ghissassi (Head of Product at Google DeepMind) and Rushin Shah (Director at Google Bard).

Founded by former Google DeepMind and Apple engineers, Glyphic AI is building on the founders' deep technical expertise in making Large Language Models (LLMs) work with private and dynamic data.

Historically, sales teams have struggled to make data-based decisions because of their reliance on subjective and incomplete information in their customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Glyphic AI automates manual processes and provides insights that were previously inaccessible, helping businesses optimize revenue strategies and increase conversion rates.

"From preparing pre-meeting briefs to generating marketing collateral - truly impactful AI tools need to be intuitive to use and provide a clear value-add," said Adam Liska, CEO and Co-Founder of Glyphic AI. "Our approach to conversational AI is based on the latest advancements in generative AI, and we have received outstanding feedback from early users. With this funding, we will further reimagine how teams interact with sales software."

"We think that the latest AI has the potential to embed positive behavioral change into sales organizations through intuitive guidance along the entire sales cycle - and we're very excited by the work that Glyphic is doing in this area," adds Bill Bauer, Director at SBR Consulting, who have helped over 75,000 sales professionals at almost 900 organizations, including Dropbox and Expedia, meet their goals.

"AI has the potential to transform nearly every industry," said Tara Stokes, Principal at Point72 Ventures. "We believe the team at Glyphic AI brings deep technical expertise and a clear understanding of current gaps in the market. We're excited to support their vision and be part of their journey towards building the next generation of conversation AI."

About Glyphic AI

