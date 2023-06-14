DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.7714

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1730244

CODE: PRUK LN

ISIN: LU2182388152

