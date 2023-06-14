DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.4218

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41013317

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782



