Yara International ASA: Yara Clean Ammonia and Cepsa seal an alliance to connect southern and northern Europe with clean hydrogen





The two companies have agreed on a strategic partnership to set up the first clean hydrogen maritime corridor between the ports of Algeciras and Rotterdam for the decarbonization of European industry and maritime transport.



The partnership envisages Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) supplying Cepsa with clean ammonia volumes, which will allow the energy company to get a head start in establishing the clean hydrogen corridor and lead the initiative to serve industrial and maritime customers in Rotterdam and Central Europe.

"Yara Clean Ammonia and Cepsa have forged a pioneering partnership to establish a credible and robust supply chain for clean energy transformation in Europe. This partnership will lay a solid foundation for industrial efforts to secure clean ammonia and hydrogen for several downstream applications in Europe while securing the clean transformation goals. We are delighted to be a part of this collaborative initiative," said Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, President of Yara Clean Ammonia.

Credible and robust supply chain for clean energy transformation in Europe

The alliance with Yara Clean Ammonia will help establish a safe, resilient, and cost-efficient supply chain for delivering clean ammonia to Cepsa's industrial and maritime customers in Rotterdam and Central Europe. The partnership also paves the way for Cepsa to deliver the first clean hydrogen molecules to its customers by using Yara Clean Ammonia's global supply base and logistical footprint. This will in turn allow the energy company to start marketing clean hydrogen and clean ammonia to industrial customers and maritime customers in Rotterdam and Central Europe.

"Today's agreements are a crucial step towards the long-term viability of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley and the implementation of the first maritime corridor of sustainable fuels that will link the South with the North of Europe. Green hydrogen and its derivatives are the fastest, most viable and competitive solution to accelerate the energy transition in heavy transport and ensure energy independence in Europe. The agreements announced today give our project crucial access to markets, customers and distribution infrastructure: three key elements to unlock the potential of our Hydrogen valley. This is major news for the decarbonization of European shipping and industry and for the planet," said Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Cepsa.

The alliance incorporates Yara Clean Ammonia as the newest partner of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley. YCA and Cepsa will work comprehensively to develop a robust supply chain for realizing the clean hydrogen corridor. Cepsa will build a new green ammonia plant at its energy park in San Roque, Cádiz, near the port of Algeciras, with an annual production capacity of up to 750,000 tons.

Uniting southern and northern Europe with a clean hydrogen corridor

Their Majesties the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, witnessed today the signing of the commercial partnership agreement between Yara Clean Ammonia and Cepsa, under which the two companies will set up the first clean hydrogen maritime corridor between southern and northern Europe, connecting the ports of Algeciras and Rotterdam as part of efforts to boost decarbonize industry and maritime transport on the continent.

Yara Clean Ammonia is part of Yara International, which has its largest ammonia and fertilizer plant in the Netherlands. Since 1929, the Dutch Yara site has been located in Sluiskil on the Ghent-Terneuzen canal, a major deep-sea waterway opening into the North Sea and connecting European inland rivers and railway all over Europe. The largest fertilizer production site in western Europe is highly integrated and is one of the world's most efficient plants.

Clean Ammonia, a sustainable solution as shipping fuel and for hydrogen transport

Clean ammonia is one of the most effective alternatives for decarbonizing maritime transport. As of 2026, shipping companies are expected to expand the use of this sustainable fuel to reduce CO2 emissions by 100%. Both its production, combining clean hydrogen and nitrogen from the atmosphere, and its use as a fuel are carbon neutral.

In addition, it is easier and more sustainable to transport ammonia than hydrogen as it can be transported at a higher temperature (ammonia is transported at -33°C, while hydrogen needs to be cooled to -253°C). After being transported, the clean ammonia can be converted back into hydrogen for distribution as will be done in the Port of Rotterdam, where a terminal is being built to perform this conversion and channel the clean hydrogen via pipelines to Germany, Belgium, Denmark, or the Netherlands.

This commitment to sustainable maritime fuels is in line with the European Commission's Fit for 55 package, which includes "FuelEU Maritime," a legislative initiative that aims to stimulate demand for sustainable alternative fuels in maritime transport to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 2% in 2025, 6% in 2030, and 75% in 2050, compared to 2020 levels.

In addition, the development and use of sustainable fuels contributes to several of the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), and SDG 13 (Climate action).

By 2050, clean hydrogen is expected to account for one third of the fuel used in global land transport, 60% of maritime transport and will be instrumental in storing energy from a 100% renewable electricity system.

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world's largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally.

Building on Yara's leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food pro-duction and ammonia for industrial applications.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara. Revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2022 were USD 4,422 million and USD 249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway

www.yaracleanammonia.com

About Cepsa

Cepsa is a leading international company committed to sustainable mobility and energy with a solid technical experience after more than 90 years of activity. The company also has a world-leading chemicals business with increasingly sustainable operations.

In 2022, Cepsa presented its new strategic plan for 2030, Positive Motion, which projects its ambition to be a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels, and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, and to become a benchmark in the energy transition. The company places customers at the heart of its business and will work with them to help them advance their decarbonization objectives.

ESG criteria inspire everything Cepsa does as it advances toward its net positive objective. Over the course of this decade, it will reduce its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 55% and its carbon intensity index by 15-20%, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

www.cepsa.com

