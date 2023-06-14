Spectra Logic and Titan partner to expand EMEA market footprint with innovative data management solutions

BRACKNELL, UK, June 14, 2023,a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Titan, a specialist distributor offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services. The relationship, which spans the EMEA region, will leverage Titan's knowledge of and track record in the data management industry to further broaden Spectra's reseller base.

Craig Bungay, Vice President of sales for EMEA at Spectra, commented, "There is perfect synergy between Spectra and Titan - We're both committed to providing solutions that address key customer challenges. Spectra's approach to on-prem Glacier and digital archiving requires the skill and market knowledge that a partner like Titan brings in order to meet the demand for our data management portfolio."

This partnership will see Titan distribute the entire Spectra product portfolio, including object storage and NAS with the BlackPearl Platform, StorCycle enterprise software for digital archive, and the company's full range of tape libraries to its resellers, targeting horizontal and vertical markets such as media and entertainment, life sciences, and HPC.

Both companies see a number of benefits in this new partnership, mainly because Spectra helps customers in many different industries optimise their storage infrastructures with innovative data management and storage solutions, proven across multiple global markets.

David Treadwell, Solutions Director at Titan, said: "With a strong focus on data management, Spectra Logic will help our resellers' end users manage, store, and preserve data long-term, whether on-prem or within multi-cloud environments. While perhaps best known historically for tape, Spectra's solution portfolio has expanded significantly over the past ten years, and its core value stems from its software stack that enables customers to better manage and protect their data."





Through its broad technology range, Spectra will help Titan's customer base at every stage of the data lifecycle, with solutions around hybrid cloud, object storage, data management software, S3 and NAS storage, tape libraries, and of course a complete digital archive solution.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logicdevelops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for hybrid cloud. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organisations modernise their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

About Titan

Titanis a specialist distributor offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services. Our team's expertise in data storage, data management and cybersecurity solutions help bridge the technical skills gap between vendors, resellers and end users. By providing best-of-breed products and services, we simplify data management across the lifecycle, ensuring your customer always receives the best fit solution. www.titandatasolutions.com

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Amazon Glacier® is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

