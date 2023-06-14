Anzeige
WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121
17,31017,35012:16
14.06.2023
Elis pursues its development in the Italian Pest Control market with the acquisition of Gruppo Indaco

Saint-Cloud, June 14, 2023 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Gruppo Indaco SRL (« Gruppo Indaco ») in Italy. This acquisition will be consolidated from 1 June 2023; 2023 revenue is expected at c. €5 million on a full-year basis.

Gruppo Indaco is specialized in Pest Control, with operations across Italy. Lombardy and Piedmont account for more than 70% of 2022 revenue. The group has around 60 employees; services offered are virtually exclusively in the B2B market.

With this transaction, Elis continues the consolidation of its footprint in Italy in a buoyant segment, which development has been accelerating since the end of the pandemic.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com


