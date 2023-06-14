

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Wednesday after data showed retailers and the film industry helped Britain's economy inch higher in April as expected.



GDP grew by 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, the Office for National Statistics said, coming in line with analyst estimates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,614 after closing up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Ladbrokes-owner Entain slumped 11 percent on news it would buy Poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings for 750 million pounds ($946 million).



Self-storage company Safestore Holdings fell more than 2 percent after its pre-tax profit declined 64 percent in the first half of fiscal 2023 despite higher revenue.



Oil & gas giant Shell gained half a percent after it announced plans to ramp up dividend and share buybacks.



