

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday after recovering by more than 3 percent Tuesday from a three-month low.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 1.1 percent to $75.08 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1 percent at 70.10.



A weaker dollar offered some support as signs of moderating U.S. inflation reinforced bets the Federal Reserve would skip a rate hike later in the day, after ten consecutive rate hikes over the last 15 months.



There was more cheer on the data front as Eurozone industrial output rose more than expected in April, helping ease concerns surrounding the economic outlook.



Elsewhere, data showed retailers and the film industry helped Britain's economy inch higher in April as expected.



In news out of China, the country has issued a third batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, helping ease recent pessimism over demand.



The total volume in the first half of this year has been raised to 194.1 million tons, up 20 percent from the same period last year.



