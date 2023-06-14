DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 558.637

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 348637

CODE: CU2U LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 250926 EQS News ID: 1657073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)