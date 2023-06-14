DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 265.3763
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139758
CODE: EPRE LN
ISIN: LU1681039480
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681039480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRE LN Sequence No.: 250924 EQS News ID: 1657069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657069&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 14, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)