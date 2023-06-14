

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar weakened against peers as signs of moderating U.S. inflation reinforced bets the Federal Reserve would skip a rate hike later in the day, after ten consecutive rate hikes over the last 15 months.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,951.42 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.3 percent to $1,964.25.



Overnight data showed the headline consumer price inflation in the U.S. increased by a less-than-estimated 4.0 percent in May on an annual basis, marking the slowest annual rate since March 2021.



The data added to optimism about the Fed pausing its recent interest rate increases later in the day.



Investors will likely parse the accompanying policy statement, the summary of economic projections and remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the press conference for clues over the appropriate path forward for monetary policy.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday despite deepening fears of a recession in Europe.



