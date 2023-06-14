WellCheck and St. Mary's County Health Department Partner to Support Digital Enrollment in School-Based Health Centers

A more efficient enrollment process grants faster access to care

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / WellCheck, a technology firm that develops enterprise digital health and safety software, today announces it has partnered with the St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) to implement a new digital enrollment tool for School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) in St. Mary's County. The WellCheck platform allows students, staff, and community members faster access to healthcare services by streamlining the registration and enrollment process.



WellCheck Digital Enrollment Tool

The platform is a more efficient way for parents, staff and communities to access healthcare services.



WellCheck's HIPAA-compliant software platform is accessible via any electronic device including tablets and smartphones. The technology solves many challenges for SBHCs with its web-based enrollment, digital consent, and medication form management, health insurance information storage, EHR integration, digital health passes, case management, and much more.

"We use our mobile devices for many of our daily tasks so providing a HIPAA-compliant digital enrollment tool for the St. Mary's County community is very powerful," said Chris Nickerson, CEO at WellCheck. "Leveraging technology to transform a somewhat arduous paper-driven process into a streamlined digital enrollment that can be completed on any device saves valuable time for community members while also helping to reduce errors resulting from manual data entry."

"We are thrilled to partner with WellCheck to transition to a digital enrollment system and support increased access to care for our community. School-based health centers offer a convenient way for students and school staff to receive evaluation and treatment for illness or injury without a major loss of school or work time," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "This is especially convenient for parents who might otherwise have to take time off of work to transport a sick child to traditional urgent care where they may be waiting for hours. Many children seen at an SBHC can return to their classroom with minimal time away from learning. SBHCs can also improve access to health care in communities like ours with shortages of primary care clinicians."

"The number of SBHCs continues to grow significantly as more communities recognize their importance and value," added Nickerson. "These centers are often the only source of healthcare available to students in rural areas and underserved communities. We are focused on replicating the impact and success we are seeing with St. Mary's digital enrollment program with other SBHCs across the State of Maryland and beyond."

For more information on WellCheck's software, visit www.wellcheck.us/sbhc. For more information about St. Mary's County's School-Based Health Centers, please visit smchd.org/sbhc.

