Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/5/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
84,6822
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/6/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
83,6262
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/7/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
83,9702
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/8/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
85,1409
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/9/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
83,8109
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
84,2461
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
