In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/5/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 84,6822 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/6/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 83,6262 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/7/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 83,9702 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/8/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 85,1409 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/9/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 83,8109 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 84,2461

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

