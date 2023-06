As from June 15, 2023, Sensys Gatso Group AB will change short name to SGG Current short name: SENS --------------------------------- New short name: SGG --------------------------------- Current ISIN code: SE0000567729 --------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0020356244 --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.