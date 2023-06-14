Project will deliver a bundle of industry-leading cybersecurity platforms and capabilities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a contract for a project to provide cybersecurity solutions to a Fortune 500 company (the 'Customer').

The Company initially received a US$2.8 million three-year purchase order for firewall solutions and a cross-sale order for its flagship AI-driven cybersecurity platform from the Customer as previously announced on October 3, 2022 and May 4, 2023, respectively. According to the terms of the contract, the Company will deliver a bundle of industry-leading cybersecurity platforms and capabilities to the Customer.

"We are excited to be able to work with a customer of this caliber," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This contract highlights the trust that our customers place in us both as a provider and as a source of practical cybersecurity expertise. We look forward to contributing to their continued success by providing essential components that are required to strengthen their cyber defenses."

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces, delivering least privilege access management and advanced IT solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock combines next-generation cybersecurity with a comprehensive line of products and services that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

