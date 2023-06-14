Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 14nd of June 2023, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar (webinar), where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis, Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas and Chief Commercial Officer Mindaugas Navikas presented KN's corporate strategy for the period 2023-2050.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/xnvgIlxymNc

The submitted questions, which were not answered during the webinar will be provided latest 15th June, 2023 through the "Nasdaq" platform.

KN strategy document is published here .

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772